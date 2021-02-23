Footfall at Kharkhoda mahapanchayat gives impetus to protest

New Delhi: Thousands attended the mahapanchayat that took place in Sonepat's Kharkhoda as part of the countrywide agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. As a deadlock between the farmers and the government continues, the former has been gathering in large numbers in Punjab and Haryana for mahapanchayats — in a show of strength.



At the khuli mandi in Kharkhoda, thousands of farmers sat listening to the farm leaders who assured them that till the time farm laws are repealed, they will not move. The panchayat was attended by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders Rakesh Takait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Jagjit Singh Dallewal among others.

Scores of people had come from nearby and faraway villages to attend the panchayat.

This included 70-year-old, Khel Singh from Haryana's Rohtak, whose entire family is involved in farming.

"The government does not understand and is adamant in not taking back the laws, which is why we have to come here. But in the end, we are positive that the government will have to listen to us. We all are one and we will keep fighting till the laws are taken back," he said, sitting atop an old tractor.

He said that he does not get proper rates for his produce as it is and with these laws, the situation seems grimmer.

The mahapanchayat also witnessed many people traveling from various borders such as Singhu and Tikri to reach the meeting.

Speaking to Millennium Post, farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said it is the government that needs to take the first step now and find the solution to this whole situation.

"If the government wants to extend this further thinking that the farmers will run away, then we are forced to continue and sit at the borders. There are thousands sitting at various borders and besides that, those who have not been able to join the protest are joining the mahapanchayat. These panchayats are having an impact because the Central government is changing its statement as well," he said.

Many women were also part of the mahapanchayat who had come from their villages to attend it. A 72-year-old Chandermukhi who still does farming said that this government is making the people frustrated.

"I regret voting for this government because at this age, it has brought me to my knees. Never have I witnessed such brutality by this government. I am so angry and frustrated and all I can do now is protest and make sure I do not vote for this government again," she added.

Another woman got overwhelmed and said that her son is in the army and is serving the country. "He is at the border at this very moment and they call us names. These laws spell death for us and the government should take them back," she added.