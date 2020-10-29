Food & Supply Min directs officials to restore ration cards wrongly cancelled during lockdown

New Delhi: Delhi's Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain directed officials to restore ration cards of beneficiaries which were wrongly cancelled during the lockdown.

The order passed from the Food and Supply Department stated that some of the beneficiaries had gone home during the lockdown ––March till October–– and upon their return they have been unable to make it to the state government's NFS beneficiaries list. Hussian directed the Food and Supply Commissioner to immediately restore the ration cards of beneficiaries wrongly cancelled during COVID-19 lockdown

