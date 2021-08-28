Food delivery executive's death by accident triggers unrest at police station

New Delhi: A 45-year-old Zomato delivery boy was killed after he was hit by a speeding vehicle driven by a 20-year-old college student in the Karol Bagh area.



Police identified the deceased as Vinod Kumar who lived in the Harsh Vihar area. "Kumar's bike was hit by a car driven by one Rachit Singhal near Karol Bagh Metro station around 11.20 pm on Thursday," the official said, adding that both had to be taken to a hospital, where the police found out about the incident.

But soon after the incident, a chaotic situation erupted near Karol Bagh police station where relatives and other known people of the deceased started protesting against the incident.

Amid chaos, police received another PCR call by an advocate who claimed that his

Rs 5 lakh was snatched from his bag by people who were near the police station.

"The advocate was in the vicinity of the Karol Bagh police station and was allegedly being followed by some people. He entered the police station to seek help," the official said.

However, he was confronted by the crowd outside the station who believed that he was there to help the accused.

"The crowd then took away a bag he was carrying which allegedly contained Rs 5 lakh. The veracity of all facts, versions are being verified," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jasmeet Singh said for a fair enquiry to be conducted, the concerned IO was sent to district lines.The police added that Rachit had been arrested and sent to judicial custody.