Food delivery exec & society's security guard exchange blows

Noida: Noida Police have detained a private security guard of a residential society and an executive of a food delivery company following a fight between them at society's main gate situated in sector 39 area on Sunday.



A video of incident is also viral on social media in which the two can be sent attacking each other with sticks and punching in face.

According to police, the incident took place outside Gardenia society in sector 39 around 12 pm. Those arrested have been identified as food delivery agent Sabi Singh and security guard Ram Vinay Sharma. The food delivery agent is associated with Zomato food delivery application, as the name printed on his T-shirt.

Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida said that the argument started over entry to food delivery agent into society. "Investigations have revealed that the argument started over entry at main gate. In the video, both the security guard and food delivery agent can be seen thrashing each other" said Dwivedi.

"We have detained both of them and they have been booked under CrPC section 107 (related to maintenance of peace and public tranquillity) and 151. They were produced before a magistrate on Sunday. Further probe is underway and actions will be taken if compliant is received," added Dwivedi.

On Saturday, two women below the age of 30 years were taken into police custody after a purported video of them manhandling a private security guard of Ajnara Homes society in Sector 121 went viral. The women, who were allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, were furious at the guard over entry of their car, which did not have a society sticker on it.

On Friday, a bank manager and a security guard of Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 were arrested by the police following a conflict under CrPC section 151.

On Wednesday night, a food delivery executive was assaulted by four private security guards at Sector 62's GAIL society. While the police were alerted

about it, the matter was

resolved with a compromise between the two sides, according to officials.

Last month, a woman resident of Cleo County society in Sector 121 was arrested for assaulting a security guard

over a delay in opening of the entry barrier.