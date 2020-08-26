Following government apathy, residents fill in potholes on Gurugram roads

gurugram: With Gurugram's monsoon drainage system already under fire after two days of incessant rains this season, the apathy of district officials have now forced good samaritans and residents of the city to start filling in potholes on major roads themselves.



With Gurugram District Administration already having given the excuse of contractors not having enough workers to carry on road repair works, residents and certain proactive residents have come forward and begun to act.

To make sure that there are no further mishaps, residents, especially those residing around the highways are now beginning to fill in the potholes. These activities are being seen on a large scale at Sohna, Badshahpur and Manesar, Khandsa and Narsinghpur areas. As these areas are situated along the Highways, most of the residents highlight how the state of poor roads is jeopardizing the safety of commuters who use these roads on a daily basis.

Distressed and angry over the government's apathy, the residents are also using several public forums to highlight the poor condition of roads in their areas. There have also been few incidents that have been reported of how commuters got injured after bumping their vehicles on a deep pothole on a road near Sector-81.

"When the government does not act, the citizens have to come forward and tell them that you are not working. It is important for the government to realise that potholes are also jeopardizing the safety of the residents and they have to make sure at least some roads need to be maintained. Such forms of apathy only worsen the image of the Government," said Rohtas Rao, a resident of Badshahpur, who is one of the people filling up potholes in his area.

It is important to note that the process of filling potholes with mud and other materials is not a new phenomenon in Gurugram. Earlier as well, there have been cases where Gurugram traffic police personnel have come forward and filled potholes for the convenience and safety of commuters.

There have also been incidents where residents have pooled in money and built roads themselves as government agencies did not come to build the roads despite several complaints.

What continues to anger the residents is that newly developed roads like MG Road and Golf Course Extension have also developed potholes this time due to heavy

rainfall.