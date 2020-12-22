Follow standing order to minimise third party damage of CCTVs: Delhi Police to officers

New delhi: The Delhi Police has now asked its officers to follow standing order related to CCTV cameras so that third party damages could be minimised. Third-party damage is referred to as the destruction of CCTV equipment by government agencies during construction work, digging and other activities.



As per circular, "It has been observed that cases for obtaining administrative approval of the competent authority for the restoration of CCTV cameras which become non-functional due to damages done by known or unknown third parties are being frequently forwarded to PHQ by districts and units.

"According to police, to minimize such incidents, corrective measures needs to be taken by districts, units to avoid recurrence in future so that burden to the government exchequer can be minimised.

"In this regard, necessary directions to minimise the third party damages have already been issued through standing order 397/10 but the figure of third party damage cases being received in PHQ from user district, units confirms that the instructions contained in standing order are not being followed, "the circular read.

As per the official, it is felt that DCPs of user district, units should ensure proper compliance of standing order so that cases of third party damages can be minimised.

"Hence all user districts, units are hereby again directed that nodal officers nominated through standing order shall ensure meticulous compliance of guidelines, instructions described in standing order and remain vigilant so that such activities do not occur in future.

As per standing order, district DCPs should ensure that complaints are attended to by ECIL (CCTV vendor) promptly. In case it is not so, take up with Joint CP (GA) in writing, through Joint CP (range) so that punitive clauses of contract are invoked."He should fully acquaint himself with the Terms and conditions of the contract and be clear about the responsibilities of ECIL towards maintenance, the penalty clauses and the responsibilities of Delhi Police," read standing order.

DCPs would make weekly Maintenance Report for each location from the concerned ACP with the time taken for each repair, rectification clearly indicated.

"SHO should remain in touch with ECIL officers responsible for the maintenance of the System and ensure that all maintenance work are done timely and strictly as per the terms and conditions of the contract," read standing order. "Liaise closely with the land owning agencies, other stake holders so that the cables and other equipment do not get damaged during digging, repairs etc," the standing order read.