Fold hands & ask you to follow all Covid rules: CM to Delhiites

New Delhi: Noting that there are crowds at markets because of festivals and people are being careless in following COVID-19 norms, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked them to maintain all precautions and wear masks even as the Capital reported 41 new Covid cases with a daily positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.



"Covid cases have kept low and people are flocking the markets. But, there are several people at present who are not following norms and not wearing masks. I have seen pictures from markets as well where norms are being flouted," CM Kejriwal said.

He appealed to citizens, "I fold my hands before the people of Delhi and place forth an earnest request — please wear your masks, please follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. It was at this time itself last year when Covid cases boomed and badly affected the festivities of the state. Please don't be irresponsible. I am not asking this for any personal gains, it is you who will fall sick. It is you whose families will be under threat. Covid is a very lethal disease and we need to treat it in that manner itself. Please only step out of your homes when necessary and please wear a mask when you go out."

The CM added that he will be performing the Diwali puja at the Thyagaraja Stadium at 7 pm today (Thursday) and invited everyone to join him by catching the puja being telecast live. He also implored people to celebrate the festival indoors and pray for the wellbeing of

the city.