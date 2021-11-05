Foggy morning in Delhi

New Delhi: Foggy conditions prevailed in the national capital on Friday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.



With moderate fog, visibility was reported in the 200 to 500 metre range at Delhi's two airports, IGI Palam and Safdarjung, at 5.30 am.

"IGI Palam has lowest visibility of 350 metre while the city side has more poor visibility of 200 metre," the weather department said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 29 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 98 per cent at 8.30 am.

On Thursday, the city recorded minimum and maximum temperature of 15 and 27.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.