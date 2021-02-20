Foggy morning in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to "dense to very dense fog" on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 10.4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department here said.

The visibility at Palam was reported at 0 metres and Safdarjung had the visibility of 100 metres. The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a "very dense" fog is when the visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of a "dense" fog, the visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" 501 and 1,000 metres.

The local MeT office said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius.