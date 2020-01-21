Foggy morning in city
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a foggy Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature setting at 9.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 17 degrees Celsius while the minimum on Wednesday is likely to settle around eight degrees Celsius.
The air quality index was recorded at 348, which falls in the 'very poor' category at 9.34 am.
Even the air quality of neighbouring areas of Faridabad (322), Greater Noida (340), Ghaziabad (383), Noida (356) lingered in the 'very poor' zone.
The air quality of Gurugram was recorded in the poor category at 268.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.
