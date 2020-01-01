Foggy days: Traffic Police issues advisory for motorists
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for motorists expecting foggy days ahead and asked them to take precautions for safe commute in low visibility.
The list of Do's advised motorists to check weather forecasts, drive slow, use low-beam lights, remain patient and use pavement markings.
"Use your low-beam headlights. High beams reflect off the moisture droplets in the fog, making it difficult to see," said the advisory issued by Joint Commissioner (Traffic) of Police N S Bundela.
The advisory suggests motorists to pull completely off the road in safe parking area if the fog is too dense.
Motorists should avoid stopping on the travelled portion of the road as they could become the first link in a chain-reaction collision of vehicles. The advisory also advised drivers to refrain from sudden acceleration and passing other slow moving vehicles in a high speed.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CBI arrests top DRI official in Rs 25 lakh bribery case1 Jan 2020 6:40 PM GMT
400 held in Ahmedabad for drinking1 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Non-subsidised LPG, aviation fuel get dearer1 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Infra projects' cost overrun crosses Rs 4 lakh crore mark1 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT
We keep ourselves away from politics: Gen Bipin Rawat1 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT