Fog delays 14 Delhi-bound trains by 1-5 hrs
New Delhi: At least 14 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to five hours due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Monday.
According to the Northern railway, the Goa-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vasco Garib Rath was delayed by five hours and 30 minutes followed by the Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail and Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanth Express by fours hours and 30 minutes.
The Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was running behind schedule by four hours and 15 minutes, while the Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express and Yashwantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express were delayed by the hours and 15 minutes.
The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express were also late by two hours and 30 minutes.
On Sunday, 17 Delhi-bound trains were delayed.
