Focus now on bridging gap between parents & schools in post-Covid era: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the next goal for the Delhi government's education department would be to "focus on amplifying the role of SMCs in the post-COVID era and bridge the gap between parents and schools further".



The Education Department of the Delhi government was able to bridge the gap between local communities and schools by engaging all the stakeholders which led to an increase in parent engagement by reinforcing their faith in the public education system, stated a report by Boston Consulting Group, which was released on Monday at the Delhi government's Delhi Education Conference, where Sisodia was speaking.

Strengthening the SMCs, increased parent engagement, teacher professional development, and enabling heads of schools were some of the initiatives that positively shaped the system, the report added which was also quoted by the Directorate of Education, Director Udit Rai. The conference is slated to continue till January 17.

The Education Minister said that even he had not imagined that a simple initiative like PTM would have a huge impact on the household dynamics of the students. He recalled that a young student had shared that following the first PTM, the mother's perception of her child had changed and that she began to support her daughter in her education after the PTM.

He also said that other states may have similar problems that can be solved following Delhi's education model but their requirements might not necessarily be the same.

Sisodia said that the Delhi Government had achieved a lot of success in creating excellent infrastructure and teachers' training which has yielded good results visible through the students' performance.

Speaking at the conference which was held at the Veer Savarkar Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Kalkaji area, Sisodia said, "But the real success will be when every child leaves the school with a passion to do something for their country and commit to driving a change."

The BCG report also pointed out that the budget for education increased from Rs 7,500 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 15,100 crore in 2019-20, without a reduction in the budget of other departments. It also lauded the introduction of happiness and entrepreneurship curriculums — which enhanced the students' critical thinking, encouraged mindfulness, emotional learning and focused on developing an entrepreneurial mindset among them.