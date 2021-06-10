'Focus is to sensitise violators, not fine them'

New Delhi: As the city opens up in light of the reduced Covid-19 infections in the city, officials manning the Delhi Metro have observed that it is becoming increasingly difficult to control crowds during peak hours, during which time ensuring the 50 per cent capacity of metro coaches becomes particularly difficult.



"In some cases during peak hours, the public wants to enter stations, Metro trains in a rush. They do not care about 50 per cent restrictions in metro coaches," a Delhi Police official said. Further, one CISF official said they sometimes find it hard to handle the long queues before entry into the Metro stations.With mobile teams on the ground and regular tabs on CCTV cameras, CISF officials are focusing on ensuring public health guidelines are not flouted.

Delhi Police staff have been stationed at all major interchanges for random checking, card displays of guidelines and joint patrolling with DMRC and CISF staff — the standing instruction is clear — to ask violators politely to follow guidelines.

DCP (Metro) Jitendra Mani told Millennium Post, "We are distributing masks, sanitisers also and requesting violators to follow the protocols."

And with focus on persistent sensitisation of the public, data shows that both the CISF and the police had issued a little over 170 challans for Covid violations.