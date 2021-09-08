Five of family dead in truck-car collision on Meerut Expressway

New Delhi: In a tragic road accident, five people, including two children, were killed after their car collided with a truck on Delhi-Meerut expressway late Monday night.



The truck carrying pipes was moving from Lal Kuan to Rishikesh. At the time of incident, the truck was moving in wrong direction which resulted in a head-on collision between the truck and the car, said cops.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Sonu Chauhan (36), his daughter Kavya (11), brother-in-law Ashish (33), his wife Shilpi and son Dev (01). Among the injured are Sonu's wife Nidhi and Ashish's daughter Shivi.

One of deceased's relatives said on Saturday Ashish had come from Lucknow to his brother-in-law's house in Indirapuram. "On Monday, Ashish, Sonu along with their families had gone to Haridwar for the Mundan ceremony of Ashish's son. They were returning home after performing the ceremony when the incident took place," the relative informed.

"It was around 10 pm when police was informed about the incident. The victims were rescued and were immediately rushed to nearby private hospital where doctors declared five of them dead on arrival," said Shailendra Pratap Singh, SHO of Masuri police station.

"Initial investigation revealed that the car belonged to Sonu and at the time of incident he was driving the car. After the incident, the truck driver had tried to flee but he was arrested by Bhojpur police team. He is identified as Bablu (30), a resident of Amroha.

On the basis of complaint, an FIR has been registered against the truck driver," the officer added.