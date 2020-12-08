Five men with terror links arrested in Delhi

New delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested five persons, allegedly members of a banned terrorist group "Babbar Khalsa", two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra recipient Balwinder Singh, after an exchange of fire here in East Delhi's Shakarpur.



Two of the accused, Gurjit Singh and Sukhdeep Singh, are claimed to be associated with the dreaded gangster Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Sukh Bhikhariwala, on whose instructions they purportedly killed Sandhu. Bhikhariwala is also alleged by police to be working at the behest of ISI.

The Special Cell also recovered around 2 kgs of Heroin worth Rs 8 crore in the international market while 1 lakh in cash and two cars were also seized. The accused have been identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz Rather, Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh. Two hail from Punjab while the three others belong to J&K, police said.