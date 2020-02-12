Decomposed Bodies Of 5 Of Family Found At Delhi Home, Suicide Suspected
New Delhi: A couple and their three children were found dead inside their home in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.Early investigations point at murder-suicide because of financial difficulties.
The deaths allegedly took place four or five days ago at a house in Bhajanpura, a crowded neighbourhood. The five bodies had started decomposing.
Neighbours, suspicious because of a strong stench, called the police around 11.30 am. The police found the doors bolted from inside and broke into the house.
The police say the man, Shambhu, was an e-rickshaw driver. The 43-year-old had moved into the house in north-east Delhi's Bhajanpura six months ago with his wife Sunita, 38.
They had a 16-year-old daughter and two sons, 14 and 12.
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
