Five killed, one injured in four separate road accidents in Noida, Gzb

Noida/ghaziabad/greater noida: Five, including a traffic cop, were killed while one other man is battling for life in hospital in four separate road accidents reported across Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts on Sunday.



At NH-9 in Ghaziabad, two youths travelling on a motorcycle were hit by a speeding truck in Dasna area. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Rajkumar (16) and his neighbour Lalit Gupta (24).

As per victim's family members, on Saturday morning, Lalit and Rajkumar left for Moradabad where they had to attend a marriage function. They were supposed to come by evening for Rajkumar's birthday celebration on Sunday.

Police said that both were travelling to their home in Bhangel area of Noida via NH-9 when a truck hit the bike from behind and crushed them. "The incident took place around 12:30 pm and a passerby conveyed information to police. A police team reached the spot and took both victims to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival," said Shailendra Singh, SHO of Masuri police station.

The officer further said that the truck was coming at a high speed and the impact of collision was such that the helmet worn by Lalit was crushed into pieces. "We have seized the truck but the driver has fled from the spot. We are trying to trace him while a police complaint is awaited," added Singh.

In two separate road accidents reported from Greater Noida, a 30-year-old traffic constable died after his speeding car hit a stationary truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Badalpur area on Sunday afternoon.

As per police, the victim has been identified as Gaurav Singh, a native of Mathura and presently working with Ghaziabad traffic police department. At the time of incident, Gaurav was alone in his car when he failed to notice a stationary truck and rammed his car from behind.

In another accident, a 55-year-old man, identified as Rakesh Mishra, died while his son Atul Mishra (30) was injured when their car hit a divider and overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Dankaur area. Cops said that the victims belonged to Gorakhpur and were travelling to Noida in their car.

In Noida, an employee of CMS company in phase-II area was crushed to death by a fire brigade. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Vishwakarma. Police has registered an FIR and arrested the accused fire brigade driver in connection with the incident.