Five held for vehicle thefts
New Delhi: Five persons have been arrested in two separate operations in connection with hundreds of vehicle thefts in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Arif (42) and Oshaf Rabbani, residents of UP, Kishan Gopal (49), a resident of Rajasthan, Abdul Wahid (32) and Kuldeep Pandey (24), both residents of Delhi, they said.
"In the first operation on December 10, on the basis of a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Arif from near Govindpuri Metro Station,
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. The accused disclosed he had stolen more than 100 cars from Delhi-NCR. He was later involved in purchasing stolen vehicles from auto-lifters, the DCP said. On his instance, the receiver of the stolen property, Kishan Gopal, was arrested.
In the other operation on December 8, police arrested Abul Wahid from Amar Colony area while he was driving a stolen car. On his instance, his accomplices Kuldeep Pandey and Oshaf Rabbani were also arrested, the DCP said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Won't allow division of Bengal, division of India, says...24 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Muslims should be included in CAA, says Bengal BJP V-P24 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT
Amid NRC conundrum, Centre flags off National Population...24 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT
No discussion on pan-India NRC: Shah24 Dec 2019 6:27 PM GMT
CM Arvind Kejriwal's gift to over 65,000 families residing...24 Dec 2019 6:27 PM GMT