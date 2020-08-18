Five held for duping people on pretext of jobs in AAI

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested five people for duping people under the pretext of getting them jobs at the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Police said that the case came to light after they received a complaint in which one Deepak Kumar saw an advertisement on Facebook regarding a permanent job in AAI at IGI Airport.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Rajeev Ranjan said the accused persons cheated him of Rs 4,47,050 on the pretext of providing job, insurance and income tax. In order to convince the complainant, the accused used to issue a fake appointment letter of AAI. Later during the investigation, police arrested five people.

The accused were identified as Shazid Ali (31), who police claimed was the mastermind, Sumit Upadhyay (30), presently working in Shobit University, Shazad (40), Pawan Gupta(33) and Sanjay Kumar Sharma (29). "Accused persons used to give advertisements on social media platform (Facebook) regarding airport jobs in which the job seekers provide their details in the comment box," one official said.

"Thereafter accused persons used to contact them and further induced them through fake job letters. They also run a call centre in a rented office in Khora Colony, Ghaziabad, UP. On the allurement to the public at large, they received a huge number of calls from job aspirants. The tele-caller after assuring the victims of a direct job in Airports Authority of India (AAI), asked him to deposit Rs 1,050 as registration charges for a job in the AAI in a different bank account," the official said.

After a day or two, the accused persons then used to send forged and fake appointment letters of AAI through speed post in name of the victim and ask the victim to deposit Rs. 25,550 more for the agreement. Then they further send forged insurance documents and ask the victim to deposit a one-time premium of Rs. 20,500 for his or her insurance of Rs 40,00,000 during his or her purposed job tenure.