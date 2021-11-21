Five cut-offs and a spl drive later, DU checks for slots for another window

New Delhi: With admissions for undergraduate courses at Delhi University having been completed under five cut-offs and now also under a special drive, the varsity management is yet to make an announcement on whether any subsequent cut-off will be announced for those who missed out on the previous rounds of admission.



The last of the admissions were completed on November 19, which was the last date for finishing the payment procedures. Admissions under the special drive were for those applicants who had not been admitted to any of the

colleges at the time the special drive cut-off list was released.

However, students admitted to any particular course or college under any of the previous cut-off lists at the time of the release would not be eligible for admissions under this cut-off list.

After undergraduate admissions under the fifth cut-off list were completed, 74,677 students had successfully been admitted to various courses at the varsity under merit-based admissions.

So far, the university has not shared the number of students who have secured admissions under the special cut-off list. Officials have said that

they are currently in the process of putting together admissions data from all colleges to find out the number of vacant seats in colleges and under various courses.

The varsity officials have also said that if a sizable number of seats are open in courses and colleges, they might reopen another window for admissions under another special drive from November 23.

At Hansraj College and Hindu College, all the Arts and Commerce courses were closed for the special drive admissions in the general category. Kirori Mal College only had seats left under BA(Honours) Hindi, for which the cut-off had been pegged at 90 per cent under the special cut-off.

Kamala Nehru College had closed admissions for almost all its arts and commerce courses except for BA (Honours) History and BA (Honours) Sanskrit for which the minimum requirement of marks is 94.50 per cent and 62 per cent respectively under the last special drive.

Lady Shri Ram College had pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) English at 96.50 per cent, a decline of two per cent from the fifth cut-off. The college required 97.50 per cent for BA (Honours) Journalism, down by one per cent from the last cut-off.

Miranda House had pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) History at 98.50 per cent, a decline of 0.25 per cent from the fifth list.