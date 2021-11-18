Five arrested for killing two maids during robbery in southeast Delhi

New Delhi: A day after the killing of two maids at their employer's residence in southeast Delhi's Jangpura, the Delhi Police have arrested five people for allegedly killing the two women while they were robbing the home they were working in, officials said on Wednesday.



Significantly, the police have said that one of the arrested accused person was Sachit Saxena, who was the nephew of the woman who was previously employed at the household. They said that they had found a motorcycle registered to him, which was found to be used to carry out the crime and that Saxena had eventually led cops to the other four accused in the case.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast) said that the police also recovered Rs 90 lakh in cash from the accused and some foreign currencies. They have also seized seven mobile phones belonging to the five accused.

The two women who were killed were aged 35 and 40 and hailed from Darjeeling in West Bengal and had been living in the staff quarters of the house since they started working there as maids in June, they said.

The husbands of the deceased work as labourers in Gurgaon and live in rented rooms, they added.

One of the CCTV footages recovered from near the house showed five masked men with bags walking in and around the house. They were seen conversing and later walking towards the residence, said a senior police officer. The police traced the accused through this footage and eventually arrested Prashant Basista, Aniket Jha, Ramesh and Dhananjay Gulia along with Saxena.

The police said the accused were planning to distribute the cash among themselves and part ways to different parts of the country before they were nabbed.