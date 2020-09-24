Five arrested for attacking man, killing another in Delhi

New Delhi: Five people were arrested for allegedly attacking an 18-year-old man and killing another after he tried to stop them in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area, police said on Thursday.



The incident took place on Tuesday night in Sawada village. The injured has been identified as Reehan, a student of IGNOU, while the deceased has been identified as Shaukat (23), who worked as a photographer, they said.

The accused have been identified as Ankit, Vikas, Vishal, Harish and Ajay, they said.

During inquiry, it was learnt that Reehan's close friend Saider is in a relationship with a girl. Ankit, who is her former boyfriend, learnt about her growing relationship with Saider and decided to teach them a lesson, the police said.

On Tuesday night, Ankit and his friends reached block O in J J Colony, Sawada village, where both Reehan and Saider live. They first went to Reehan's house and asked him to come out but he did not, a senior police officer said.

The accused then pelted stones at his house, dragged him out and started beating him. When Shaukat, who was in the neighbourhood, tried to stop the accused, he was allegedly attacked with bricks. He sustained serious head injuries, the officer said.

"We got a PCR call that some people were fighting and pelting stones in Sawada village in Kanjhawala. On reaching the spot, two persons were found lying in an injured condition. They were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

"While Reehan was discharged after treatment, Shaukat, who sustained grievous head injuries, died during the course of treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday morning," the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said "Based on the statement of the injured, we registered a case under sections of rioting and attempt to murder."

"Since one of the victims succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment, Section 302 (murder) (of the Indian Penal Code) was also added (to the FIR)," he said.

Five people involved in the incident have been arrested, he added.

After Shaukat's body arrived in his village, more than 200 people, including his family members and villagers, staged a protest against the police. They refused to bury his body as they were angry over the loss of an innocent life, a senior police officer said.

He said the police did not use force against the villagers as they protested peacefully and managed to persuade them to conduct the burial later.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area to keep a watch. The situation is peaceful and under control, he said.