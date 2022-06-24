First-timers say they voted for dev, change in society

New Delhi: Pumped with zeal and excitement, first-time voters of Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi exercised their franchise on Thursday to "bring a change" in society and elect a leader to address local issues.

Many said it instilled a "sense of responsibility" in them towards the country.

Mishthi Mehra (18) of New Rajinder Nagar voted for the first time. "I was very exited ever since the bypoll was announced as it was an opportunity for me to participate in the festival of democracy. I voted for development of my area as there are a number of issues that are to be taken care of, including the water supply," Mehra said.

"I was excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like a responsibility. I researched about the candidates and studied about their views. It feels as if we have finally become responsible citizens of the country," Amit Gupta (18) said after casting his vote in Naraina.

Another first-timer, 19-year-old Vanya Vohra said it was an experience that instilled a sense of responsibility towards the society. "It is empowering to vote. I was super-excited as I have finally contributed to the society as a responsible citizen. I always wanted to vote as it makes you feel grown-up. I want the next elected leader to resolve the water supply issue here," Vohra said. Vikram Kapoor, 19, said he used his right to vote to chose a suitable candidate for the area who would work for its development.

"It was a completely different type of experience for me. It makes me feel responsible in a true sense. I have voted to bring a change in the society. I voted for the candidate who would work on the ground and listen to our problems," Kapoor, a resident of Old Rajinder Nagar, said.

Voting for the bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat in Delhi began on Thursday at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. The Rajinder Nagar seat fell vacant after Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha was elected to Rajya Sabha recently.