First time in July: New cases below 2K-mark for 2 consecutive days

New Delhi: For the first time in July, Delhi has reported less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in two consecutive days as the Capital on Sunday announced that 1,573 new cases were added to the tally, taking it to 1,12,494, while the death toll climbed to 3,371 with 37 fatalities added in the last 24 hours.



As many as 89,968 patients have recovered so far, while there are 19,155 active cases. Only 4,315 of them are recuperating in hospitals.

The bulletin said as many as 9,443 RT-PCR tests and 11,793 rapid-antigen tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

To date, a total of 7,89,853 tests have been conducted, which is 41,571 tests per million population, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 11,059. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by around two per cent every day.

For every 100 confirmed cases, three have died due to the virus in the city so far. The recovery rate has increased to more than 79 per cent.

Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed pulse oximeters as 'suraksha kavach' (protective shield) that have helped minimise COVID-19 deaths of patients under home isolation in Delhi.

Delhi government has provided pulse oximeters to asymptomatic and mild symptom corona patients undergoing home isolation.

"Delhi has been able to minimise deaths of Corona patients in home isolation thru this suraksha kavach called pulse oximeter. If patients detect

their oxygen is falling they reach out to us for help. We immediately send oxygen concentrators to their home or take them to a hospital," Kejriwal said in a tweet.