First signal, then focus on identifying offending vehicle instead of coming in their way: Traffic police directed

New delhi: Noting that several policemen routinely get injured trying to stop suspicious vehicles by standing in their way, the Delhi Police has now directed cops to make sure they first use a light-emanating baton to signal the vehicle and then focus on noting the registration, make and colour of the vehicle if it refuses to stop.



Many such cases have emerged where policemen are seen being dragged on the bonnet of offending or suspect vehicles while trying to stop them.

One Joint Commissioner of Police, in the order, wrote, "Time and again it has been observed that policemen while trying to stop the targeted vehicles by coming on the road and standing in the path of these moving vehicles are involved in accidents. This has to stop." The order further reads, "Henceforth all policemen who need to stop moving vehicles shall use light emanating batons to signal vehicles to stop. In cases where such vehicles refuse to stop, the focus should be on noting down the registration number, make and colour of the vehicles for further

action."

Officers were directed that they shall discontinue the practice of trying to stop moving vehicles by physically coming on the road in front of targeted vehicles. "All concerned districts and units are directed to procure light emanating batons for use at such pickets," Joint CP directed officers.

In October, a Delhi Traffic Police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car for a few meters after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation in Delhi Cantonment. In February, a man dragged a constable for 2 kms in the Nangloi area. The cop, along with other traffic police personnel, was checking papers at Nangloi Chowk when the accused's vehicle came from the other side. The policeman signaled him to stop but after slowing down his car the man tried to flee.

In November 2018, a 48-year-old traffic policeman was killed when a speeding truck hit him and dragged him for about half a kilometre after he tried to stop it for a routine check near Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Marg in southwest Delhi.

In the year 2018, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had taken a law and order meeting in which the top brass of Delhi Police were also present. "LG expressed concern over the death of a police constable, run over by a truck during checking. The LG emphasised that there is a need to adopt more scientific ways of checking moving traffic, than risking precious lives," said sources.