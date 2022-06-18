First IRCTC tourist train on Ramayana Circuit from June 21

New Delhi: IRCTC will operate the first Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on 18 day Ramayana Circuit from Delhi on June 21.

IRCTC is operating this train in association with a corporate business associate which will be responsible for providing on-board as well off-board services for the train. The 14 coaches 3 AC IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train that underwent full scale refurbishment at the Alambagh Coach Factory at Lucknow, boasts of some of the best in class amenities and services including aesthetically designed interiors, onboard kitchen car, onboard security, bedroll facility and a number of other on-board facilities to ensure utmost comfort of the passengers. Every coach of the train has been designed as a kaleidoscope of "Pride of India — Bharat Gaurav" highlighting various facets of India.

Rajni Hasija who is a Director of (Tourism & Marketing) and Officiating Chairman & Managing Director at IRCTC told Millennium Post that IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will be the first of its kind of train to cross the international borders and promote tourism in a more holistic manner as the first trip of the train operating on the Ramayana Circuit. The first trip of the train operating on the Ramayana Circuit will also cover the religious destination of JANAKPUR (Nepal) for the first time in addition to other popular destinations such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhui, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Pancvati (Nasik), Hampi, Rameshwaram and Bhadrachalam with more itineraries on other popular circuits are on the anvil.