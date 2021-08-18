First cut-offs at DU likely by Oct 1, over 3.18L register so far

New Delhi: Delhi University is likely to release its first cut-off list by October 1 for close to 70,000 seats across various undergraduate courses, for which a total of over 3.18 lakh applications have so far been received from across the country, senior officials said on Tuesday.



One varsity official said that by that time the results of the CBSE compartment examination, optional exams and improvement will in all likelihood be declared and the NEET, JEE exams would have also been over by then.

"We are planning to start by October 1. With October 2 and 3 being holidays, we will start the admission process by October 4," said Professor Pinki Sharma, Dean, Admissions. The cut-offs are likely to be released by October 1.

Earlier, the varsity had planned to release the first cut-off list between September 8-10. Sharma said they would have to take approval and also consult the IT team and a sign-off from higher officials was awaited.

According to the admissions office, over 3.18 lakh candidates have registered on the Delhi University portal for various courses, of which 1.47 lakh have completed the payment process.

The university commenced the registration process for undergraduate courses on August 2 and it will continue till August 31.

According to the data, 3,18,158 aspirants have registered on the admission portal till now, of whom 1,47,435 have completed the payment.

The maximum number of applicants are from CBSE at 1,21,796, followed by ISC (4,817), Haryana (4,723), Uttar Pradesh (2,984). The lowest number of applicants are from the Himachal Pradesh board at 335.

Among those who have made the payment, the number of male applicants is 65,507 and female applicants 82,155. The highest number of applicants are from Delhi-NCR at 20,398 while the lowest number is from Cuttack and Shillong at 10 applications each.

The university has received 8,333 applications under the extra-curricular activities category and 5,187 under sports. Like last year, the admissions to these categories will be held on the basis of certificates. The university is not holding trials owing to the coronavirus situation.

The cut-offs for the undergraduate courses are nerve-wracking for many as they are anticipated to be higher than last year, when some courses required a 100 per cent cut-off. This is because the CBSE's revised evaluation policy has resulted in over 70,000 students already securing over 95 per cent in their 12th exams.

According to the data, 1,37,084 applicants have started the registration process for postgraduate courses. Nearly 73,917 completed forms have been submitted, while 20,590 forms are incomplete.