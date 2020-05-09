First COVID-19 death in Noida, cases rise to 214

Noida/Ghaziabad: A 60-year-old man from Noida died at Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) after he was tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, officials said.

As per a senior doctor at GIMS, the man, a resident of sector 22, had developed symptoms of pneumonia and was admitted to Metro

hospital in sector 11 on May 4. He was referred to GIMS after he was tested positive

for Covid on Thursday evening and his condition started deteriorating.

"The man was admitted to GIMS around 3:30 am and died within fifteen minutes due to respiratory failure. He was suffering from Pneumonia which was developed due to Covid-19," said Dr. Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.

This is first case of death due to Covid-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar district so far. Following this, the health department has put under quarantine the medical staff of metro hospital who had come into contact with the man. Earlier in the week, a man from Khora area of Ghaziabad died of Covid-19 while getting treatment at Felix hospital in Sector 137 but the death was counted in Ghaziabad's record.

Along with the patient who died, 12 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday taking the total number to 214. "Four new patients including two females have come from sector 9, two patients from sector 19 while one case each from sector 10, 150, jalvayu vihar, village Yakubpur, Chi-II and sector 22 of Noida," said Dr. Sunil Dohare, district surveillance officer.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of Covid patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar is still above 50 per cent with ten more patients getting cured and discharged from the

hospital on Friday. A total of 118 patients have been discharged from hospitals till now and still 95 patients are getting treated.

In Ghaziabad, seven new positive Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday taking the total number to 127. Officials said that the maximum of cases have recovered from Khora area which is emerging as another big cluster of district infecting 11 persons till now.