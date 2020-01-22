FIRs in-line with Jan 3 incidents, do not deviate from facts: JNU

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday said all FIRs and other complaints filed with police are in-line with the incidents that took place on January 3 and do not deviate from facts after an RTI reply stated discrepancies in the varsity administration's claims about vandalism in its server room.



"As per the complaint filed by the administration on January 3 about the incident in CIS Data Centre, JNU has not claimed about damage to servers on January 3. The RTI answers are correct and specific to the questions asked. The RTI response also clearly states that servers are located at CIS Data Centre not in CIS office, which seems to be conspicuously ignored," said JNU admin in a statement here.

The university said its reply to the RTI was related to the specific location and questions sought by the applicant. It also clarified that the servers were damaged by "a group of miscreants" on January 4.

According to an FIR which was filed by Delhi Police, a group of masked students forcibly entered the Centre for Information System on January 3 and switched off the power supply. This reportedly disrupted a range of functions such as CCTV surveillance, biometric attendance and internet services. However, in the RTI response, the JNU administration reportedly said the main server at the Centre for Information System was shut down on January 3 and it went down the following day "due to power supply disruption".

Seventeen fiber optic cables were damaged on January 4 and none of the biometric systems or CCTV cameras were broken or destroyed between December 30, 2019, and January 8, it added.

Not budging from its statement the varsity said, "The JNU administration reiterates that a group of masked students came to CIS Data Centre premises on January 3 and forcibly evicted the technical staff switched off the power supply, locked the premises and squatted in front of the main entrance to the CIS Data Centre without providing any access to the center."

The admin said that the miscreants started "sloganeering" and also intimidated the technical staff from entering the server room.