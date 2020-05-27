Fireman injured while battling flames in West Delhi

New Delhi: A fireman was injured while trying to douse a fire that broke out in an office in West Delhi's Vikaspuri, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Wednesday.



The blaze broke out on Tuesday night and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

LPG cylinders kept in the office exploded during the fire-fighting operation and one of the firemen got trapped and suffered injuries, said Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Service.

The fireman identified as Murarilal was taken to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to the Safdarjung hospital.

The fire was later doused.