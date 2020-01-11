Fire in shoe factory

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Mayapuri Phase-2 in Delhi on Saturday evening. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. According to Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg, "90 were pressed into action to control the fire."



The fire was reported at 5.02 pm in the shoe factory at Mayapuri Phase 2. "A total of 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," the officer said.

"It is reported that a man and woman got injuries before the arrival of DFS units and they were rushed to DDU Hospital and ESI Hospital by the public," he said.