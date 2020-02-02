Fire in Noida factory, 1 dead

Noida: A 42-year-old man was killed after a fire broke out at a shoe repairing factory in Sector 7 area of Noida on Sunday evening. Police are yet to identify the reason behind the fire. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a native of Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh and presently lived at a rented house in sector 8 area.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, Station House Officer of Sector 20 police station said that the fire occurred around 8 pm. "Following the information received, police along with fire department rushed to the spot to douse flames. We took control over the fire within fifteen to twenty minutes and found one man inside the workshop who was critically injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment," said Chauhan.