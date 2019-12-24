Fire in 2 Delhi factories following cylinder blast

New Delhi: A fire broke out in two factories in Narela here following a cylinder blast on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. One of the factories manufactures shoes, while the other factory was of cardboard material,



they said.

A call was received about the first blaze at 4.52 am and 36 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Soon after, reports were received about the second blaze. Three firemen received minor injuries fighting the fires and returned to work after first-aid.

"The fire was doused at 12.55 pm at both the locations. No one was trapped inside the building. The firemen took eight hours to douse the blaze as there was inflammable material inside the factories," an official said.

The fire department said cooling process is underway and 12 fire tenders have been deployed at the spot for the task.

Kirari fire: Bodies handed over to family members

A day after a massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area, police handed over the bodies to the family members of the deceased on Tuesday after post-mortem, officials said.

According to police, the post-mortem of seven people was conducted on Monday, while the autopsy of remaining two was performed on Tuesday at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

Nine people, including three children, were killed in the massive fire in Kirari on Monday.

Nine fire tenders were deployed to control the fire after a distress call was received at 12.30 am and the blaze was brought under control by 3.50 am.

Building owner Ram Chandra Jha (65), residents Sudariya Devi (58), Sanju Jha (36), Guddan, Udaykant Chaudhary (33) and his wife Muskan (26), their children Anjali (10), Adarsh (7) and three-month-old Tulsi died in the fire.

The locals and firefighters rescued three persons — Pooja (24), her three-year-old daughter Aaradhya and niece Saumya (10).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra said that the postmortems of nine bodies

finished on Tuesday. "We are waiting for the postmortems report," added Mishra.