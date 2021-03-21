Fire breaks out in tent at Singhu border: SKM

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a tent at Delhi's Singhu border where farmers have been protesting the Centre's three agri laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed on Saturday.

Sukhwinder Singh, a protester, said the incident took place around 10 am near an under-construction flyover where the tent was put up.

However, there was no official word about the incident from the police or the fire department. A man was also injured while trying to extinguish the blaze. The tent was burnt after a cylinder caught fire, the SKM claimed. There were around 10 to 12 people inside the tent when the blaze broke out. 5 mobile phones, 22 mattresses, 20 chairs and dry ration was destroyed.