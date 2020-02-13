Fire breaks out at spare parts factory in Mundka

Millennium Post
New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a spare parts factory in outer Delhi's Mundka area on Thursday, officials said.

Twenty-three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the police received a call about the blaze at 10.37 am.

No casualty was reported so far, a senior fire official said.

He said further details are awaited.

(Image from hindustantime.com)

PTI

