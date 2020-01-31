Fire breaks out at factory in Ghaziabad, two killed

Ghaziabad: Two persons were killed in a fire that broke out at a factory in Tronica city area of Ghaziabad on Thursday night. Fire officials said that an explosion at a malfunctioning machine triggered fire which surrounded the building.



The fire occurred at a factory under the name Alpha Industries which manufacture filter for vehicles.

"The fire broke out at around 8:30 pm when four to five persons were working at the factory. The deceased persons have been identified as Sunder Pal (35) and Akash Kumar (20), both natives of Ram park colony in Tronica city area," said cops.

As per fire officials, the information was conveyed around 8:45 pm and immediately ten fire tenders were pressed into action.

"Acting on the information, fire officials along with police rushed to the spot and it took around five hours to completely douse the flames," said Sushil Kumar, Fire Safety Officer (FSO), Ghaziabad.

Informing on the reason of fire, the officer said that an explosion at a machine kept inside the building triggered fire. "The fire turned horrible when around five cylinders kept inside the building got blasted. Those present inside the building got trapped inside and two workers succumbed to severe burn injuries during treatment," added Kumar.

The officer further said that they have not found any evidence that the owner of factory had installed fire fighting equipment in the factory.

Meanwhile, the district administration has formed a committee of five members to probe be the matter. "The committee will check whether the fire safety equipments were present in the building or not. A report will be prepared which will be sent to district administration who will take necessary decisions," said Khalid Anjum, SDM Loni.