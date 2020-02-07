Fire at warehouse in Delhi's Bijwasan area
New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a warehouse in south Delhi's Bijwasan area in the early hours of Friday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted at 4.40 am, he said.
Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 10.20 am, the official said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.
