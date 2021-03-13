Fire at medical equipment factory in Gzb, owner killed

Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out at a medical equipment manufacturing unit in Sahibabad's Link Road area late on Thursday night, killing the factory owner while over a dozen workers were injured



in the fire. Officials from the fire department said that a short circuit probably triggered the fire.

The fire occurred around 9 pm in the Site-IV industrial area at a factory that manufactures PPE kits, face masks, hand gloves, face shields and other medical equipment. The owner of factory identified as Kunal Kumar was present at the factory at the time of the incident along with around 25 workers.

Chief Fire Officer of Ghaziabad, Sunil Kumar Singh, said that the fire started on the ground floor of the building and spread to the upper floors and within no time, the whole building was engulfed in flames. "Following the information conveyed, around 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took nearly three hours for fire tenders to completely douse the flames," said Singh.

Around 14 persons were injured in the fire and the owner Kunal Kumar succumbed to burn injuries. The other victims were referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, of which the condition of four people is critical.