Fire at hotel basement in Delhi
New Delhi: A fire broke out at the basement of The Park hotel in Lutyens' Delhi on Saturday afternoon, an official said.
The fire department received a call about fire at 12.25 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that the blaze was brought under control.
