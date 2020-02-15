Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > Fire at hotel basement in Delhi

Fire at hotel basement in Delhi

Fire at hotel basement in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the basement of The Park hotel in Lutyens' Delhi on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The fire department received a call about fire at 12.25 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that the blaze was brought under control.

PTI

PTI

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top