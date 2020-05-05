FIR registered against Delhi teens for obscene chat on Instagram

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against the teenagers a day after the conversation from a group chat objectifying underage girls were shared online.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (CyPAD) Anyesh Roy said they have registered a case under 67 and 67 A of IT Act and other relevant sections. They have also written to Instagram seeking details of the group.

On Sunday, screenshots from an Instagram group called "Bois Locker Room" were shared by social media users. The screenshots reveal chats between a group of schoolboys from Class 11 and 12 sharing photos of underage girls, followed by lurid discussions about their bodies.

The Instagram group allegedly run by teenage boys had conversations where they graphically sexualized girls and also shared private photos of underage girls. The group also shared morphed photographs of the underage girls.

According to sources, the group is run by and has membership of 16 to 18-year-old boys from posh schools in South Delhi, all of whom were involved in the objectification of their classmates and other women, some as young as 14. The list of members of the group chat has also been released publicly.

The boys are seen making lewd comments on the girls' bodies. "Bad dressing sense but good t**s" reads one such message. Meanwhile, rape threats were also made on the group, after they got to know that their chat had gone viral, while a threat to leak their nude photos was also leaked.

"Bhai jitni bhi ladkiyon ne stories daali hai na sabki nudes leak kar dete hain. Kuch kuch ki hai mere paas...now they'll know yeh sab *expletive* karne ka kya natija hota hai...ab muh band rakhengi yeh *expletive*...bada feminist banna hai na sabko...kahin muh dikhane ke layak nahi rahengi. [Let's post nude photos of all girls who posted stories about us. I have photos of some of them. Now they will know the result of creating such nuisance. They will shut their mouth. They want to be feminists right... they will not be able to show their face in public.]," wrote one guy.

However, the boys made another group whose conversation was made public where they discussed how they would leak nude photos of the girls who shared the screenshots in the first place.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also taken suo cognizance into the matter. In her statement Swati Maliwal chairperson of DCW said, "This is very shocking, which is why DCW is asking for the arrest of these boys and strict action shall be taken into this matter."