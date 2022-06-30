FIR over clip showing girl being abused by man: DCW
New Delhi: A The Delhi Police has registered an FIR days after a video of a girl being threatened and abused by a man was circulated widely on social media, the DCW said on Wednesday.
The Delhi Commission for Women had taken suo-moto cognizance of the purported video and sent a notice to Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell on June 26 seeking urgent action in the matter.
In the purported video, a man could be heard hurling extreme abuses to a little girl and making hurtful comments on the religious community the girl belongs to, the panel had said.
"In this regard, the Delhi Police has informed the Commission that an FIR u/s 295A/298/504 IPC has been registered by Special Cell, Delhi Police.
"The Commission has been informed that the matter is under investigation and all efforts are being made to identify the accused. Further, the Delhi Police has also issued notice to social media platforms to remove the video," the panel said.
