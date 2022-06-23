FIR names BJP MLA, others in 'land grab' case

NOIDA: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has registered a case naming BJP MLA from Varanasi, owners of a fast food franchise and several others in connection with an alleged 'property gab' and cheating case in Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday. Police said the case was registered based on an order of a local court and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Saurabh Shrivastava (MLA Varanasi Cantonment), and his relative Ashok Mathur, Vinit Agrawal, Pankaj Agrawal, Shyam Sundar Agrawal, Manish Agrawal and 10-12 other unknown people.

In the complaint, it is alleged that the accused operators of the Bikanervala franchise have not paid rental for his property and violated conditions of their 2018 contract for a commercial space falling in the Dadri area.

"The accused are not vacating my property despite a notice being served to them and have instead inhabited criminal elements on a part of the property," the complainant mentioned. "Its too early to deduce any fact on the basis of a complaint," Meenakshi Katyayan Deputy Commissioner of Police Greater Noida said.