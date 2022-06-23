FIR names BJP MLA, others in 'land grab' case
NOIDA: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has registered a case naming BJP MLA from Varanasi, owners of a fast food franchise and several others in connection with an alleged 'property gab' and cheating case in Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday. Police said the case was registered based on an order of a local court and further investigation is underway.
According to the police, the accused have been identified as Saurabh Shrivastava (MLA Varanasi Cantonment), and his relative Ashok Mathur, Vinit Agrawal, Pankaj Agrawal, Shyam Sundar Agrawal, Manish Agrawal and 10-12 other unknown people.
In the complaint, it is alleged that the accused operators of the Bikanervala franchise have not paid rental for his property and violated conditions of their 2018 contract for a commercial space falling in the Dadri area.
"The accused are not vacating my property despite a notice being served to them and have instead inhabited criminal elements on a part of the property," the complainant mentioned. "Its too early to deduce any fact on the basis of a complaint," Meenakshi Katyayan Deputy Commissioner of Police Greater Noida said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
After offering to resign, Uddhav moves out of official residence22 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades22 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
12 more die; Brahmaputra, and Barak continue to rise22 Jun 2022 7:26 PM GMT
CUET-UG will be conducted from July 15 to August 1022 Jun 2022 7:25 PM GMT
CBI books DHFL in 'biggest' banking fraud of Rs 34,615 crore; 17 banks ...22 Jun 2022 7:21 PM GMT