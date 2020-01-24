FIR filed against BJP's Kapil Mishra over India vs Pakistan tweet

New Delhi: Delhi Police filed an FIR against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra after directions from Delhi poll authorities in connection with his controversial tweet in which he likened the election in the city to a India versus Pakistan contest, sources said.

The Election Commission had earlier asked Twitter to remove the tweet by Mishra, a candidate from the Model Town seat. A show cause notice was also issued to him by the poll authorities for "violation of the poll code". "The returning officer (RO) has directed the Delhi Police to file an FIR against Kapil Mishra in connection with his controversial tweet," a source in the Delhi CEO Office said.

In the tweet on Thursday, Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet, had likened the February 8 Delhi election to a contest between India and Pakistan.

However, Mishra, despite a show cause notice slapped on him, remained defiant and the controversial tweet could still be seen in his Twitter feed. By late evening, it had garnered nearly 9,000 retweets and 35,000 likes.