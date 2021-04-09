FIR against restaurant for violating Covid rules

New Delhi: An FIR was registered against a popular restaurant-cum-pub in Delhi's Connaught Place for allegedly not maintaining social distancing and violating COVID-19 guidelines, police said on Friday.

According to police, head constable Pawan and constable Rakesh were on patrolling duty in the Inner Circle of Connaught Place on April 4 when they entered My Bar Headquarters' at around 10 pm. They noticed that there were a large number of customers inside the bar.

Most of the customers were without face masks and were not maintaining social distancing. They were standing very close to each other in violation of the government's guidelines against coronavirus spread, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said a case was registered against the owner of My Bar Headquarters in Connaught Place under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 for not maintaining social distancing and violating Covid rules.