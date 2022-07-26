FIR against builders, maintenance agency after woman suffers injury

noida: Noida police has booked the Chairman, Managing Director and maintenance agency of Supertech Supernova society in Sector 94 after a 53-year-old woman was injured when the lift she was in had a free fall from the 34th floor at one of the residential towers.



The incident took place on July 19 when the woman was going to the ground floor. "My mother boarded the lift from the 34th floor around 8:45 am when the lift suddenly had a free fall following which she fell down in the lift. She received injuries on her neck, had a slip disc while she also fractured her foot," Piyush Kalra, victim's son told police.

He further said that this was not the first time that the residents faced such maintenance issue in the society. "Earlier, complaints were filed at Noida Sector 126 police station regarding malfunction of lift and lack of other basic amenities in society," Kalra added.

As per police, an FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 287 (negligence related to machinery), and 338 (negligently endangering human life or safety of others) against Supertech Chairman RK Arora, MD Mohit Arora and third-party service provider YG Estates.

Police said that no arrest has been made so far while investigations on the matter are on. A purported CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, Supertech said it was also probing the matter along with the company which has a maintenance contract for the lifts in Supernova.

"There was a jerk in the lift, no free fall. Somehow the lady lost balance and fell inside the lift. We have a life maintenance contract with Thyssenkrupp and we are investigating the matter. But there was no mechanical or electrical fault in the lift," Supertech MD Mohit Arora said in a statement.