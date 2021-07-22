FIR against 4 for sexual harrasment of NE women

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case against around four men who allegedly harassed and passed lewd comments on a few women who originally belong from Darjeeling, here in Southwest Delhi's Hauz Khas late on Sunday. This came after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo-moto cognisance of media reports of alleged incident of racial discrimination and sexual harrasment against the girls, who have recorded the whole incident which has since gone viral on social media.

The DCW has called for an action-taken report in this regard with details of all the accused men from police. As per the video, some men could be seen apologizing to the women who claim that they were being asked about their "hourly rate of sexual activities". The incident pertains to somewhere around 10 pm, police said.

In another video where two of the victims are narrating the chain of events, one of them said that they were standing near a pub in Hauz Khas Village with some of her friends and were waiting for a cab following which a few men approached them and allegedly asked them their rate. The women also alleged that after being harassed by the men, they approached a local police officer on patrol duty who didn't take any actions and simply "smirked away". They also claimed that none of the locals helped them.

As per police, a case has been lodged at the Safdarjung Police Station. "Video recording of the incident from the mobile phone of the complainant has been taken up...efforts are being made to identify the culprits through CCTV footage, inquiry from bar/restaurant owners and human intelligence," DCP(Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.