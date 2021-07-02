FIR against 200 farmers after Ghazipur clash with BJP workers

ghaziabad: Following the clash between BJP workers and farmers at UP gate near Ghazipur protest site, the Ghaziabad police has registered an FIR against nearly 200 farmers for allegedly vandalising vehicles and attacking them with sticks and iron rods.



The FIR has been registered on the complaint filed by Siddhi Pradhan, a BJP worker, who stated that when BJP workers were waiting to welcome the party's newly-appointed state secretary when farmers came in large number and attacked them with sticks and weapons.

The FIR against farmers has been registered under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC at Kaushambi police station.

Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Ghaziabad president has also filed a compliant against BJP workers at Kaushambi police station, but police is yet to initiate any action into it.

Farmers leaders have threatened to start an indefinite protest outside police stations across the state if Ghaziabad police do not act on their complaint against BJP workers whom they alleged of clashing and beating protestors at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday.

A senior police officer of Ghaziabad police said that farmers had attacked the BJP workers first after which a fight occurred.

"We have several CCTV footage in which farmers were seen attacking BJP workers. We are making efforts to trace the farmers involved in clash with the help of video and CCTV footage received from the spot," said Gyanendra Singh, SP City-2, Ghaziabad.