Fines on 4 bulk waste generators in Noida for defaulting
Noida: Tightening the noose on defaulting bulk waste generators in the city, the Noida Authority have fined four housing societies in sector 75 of Noida for violating solid waste management (SWM) rules 2016. The authority has generated Rs 4.5 lakhs as fine from these complexes, said officials. The move came after Noida authority issued notices to bulk waste generators including the residential societies as well as commercial complexes to manage collection and segregation of wet waste within their premises. These include those units who generate more than 100kg of waste per day. "Every bulk waste generator must manage disposal of wet waste at their end and within their premises. The authority has organised several workshops for them and meeting have been conducted with RWAs and management of these bulk waste generators to manage waste at their end. On Thursday, an inspection was conducted and four residential complexes were found not adhering to the Solid Waste Management rules 2016. The authority has imposed fines on them and similar actions will be taken against other identified bulk waste generators as well" said Indu Prakash Singh, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Noida authority.
