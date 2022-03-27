Financial support of Rs 4,374 cr to local bodies

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide financial support of Rs 4,374 crore to the local bodies, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in his budget speech on Saturday.

The budget size for the next financial year is 9.86 per cent higher than that of the previous year's Rs 69,000 crore, he said in his address in the Assembly, adding that Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19.

The Delhi government "will provide financial support of Rs 4,374 crore to the local bodies. This includes Rs 2,305 crore as tied fund for implementation of schemes/ programmes/ projects by local bodies and Rs 2,069 crore as Basic Tax Assignment (BTA)," he said.

In addition to the above, an amount of Rs 1,780 crore has been provided for local bodies as share in stamps and registration fees and one-time parking fee. Delhi government is thus giving a "total financial support of Rs 6,154 crore to the local bodies in the Budget Estimate 2022-23," said Sisodia.

Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mukesh Suryan said that budget presented by Delhi government has again witnessed cut in financial assistance to the corporations. He said that allocation of Rs 6,154 crore has been announced in Delhi government's budget for financial year 2022-23 which is very less in comparison to last financial year.